Reviewing West African Resources (WFRSF) & Its Competitors

West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Free Report) is one of 743 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare West African Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares West African Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get West African Resources alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West African Resources N/A N/A N/A West African Resources Competitors 352.83% -7.80% -2.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for West African Resources and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West African Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A West African Resources Competitors 588 3789 6488 223 2.57

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Gold” companies have a potential upside of 41.15%. Given West African Resources’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe West African Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

20.5% of shares of all “Gold” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of shares of all “Gold” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares West African Resources and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio West African Resources N/A N/A -10.66 West African Resources Competitors $383.02 million $9.68 million 28.19

West African Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than West African Resources. West African Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

West African Resources competitors beat West African Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About West African Resources

(Get Free Report)

West African Resources Limited engages in the mining, mineral processing, acquisition, exploration, and project development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project covering an area of 116 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% owned exploration license in the Toega Gold Project located in Burkina Faso. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for West African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.