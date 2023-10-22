Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,468 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.8% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.43.

V opened at $233.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $250.06. The firm has a market cap of $434.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

