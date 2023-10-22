Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Shares Up 6.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) shot up 6.6% during trading on Friday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$3.75 to C$4.50. The company traded as high as C$2.62 and last traded at C$2.57. 95,550 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 77,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.41.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RBY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.80 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Get Rubellite Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Rubellite Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

Rubellite Energy Price Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Goosen sold 19,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.32, for a total transaction of C$44,231.30. Corporate insiders own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.05. The company has a market cap of C$160.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.90.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. Rubellite Energy had a net margin of 59.13% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of C$18.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rubellite Energy Inc. will post 0.4700193 EPS for the current year.

About Rubellite Energy

(Get Free Report)

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rubellite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubellite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.