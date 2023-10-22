Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $3,088,500.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total transaction of $3,088,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,191,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,861,079.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 16th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total transaction of $3,125,400.00.

On Friday, October 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $3,075,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total transaction of $3,097,650.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.69, for a total transaction of $3,100,350.00.

On Friday, October 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $3,088,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total transaction of $3,042,150.00.

On Friday, September 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $3,063,450.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $3,037,950.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $3,083,550.00.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE CRM opened at $203.73 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $198.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after buying an additional 239,786 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

