ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $700.00 at Citigroup

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $734.00 to $700.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $598.97.

ServiceNow stock opened at $542.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $538.73. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $347.29 and a 12 month high of $614.36. The company has a market capitalization of $110.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total transaction of $668,968.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total value of $593,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total value of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in ServiceNow by 357.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 78.7% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 8.1% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in ServiceNow by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 30,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

