Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

SHAK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHAK

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shake Shack stock opened at $54.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.54 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.64.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.55 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $138,811.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,858.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,435,000 after buying an additional 48,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,318,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,401 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 44.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,580,000 after purchasing an additional 395,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,212,000 after purchasing an additional 30,739 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,920,000 after purchasing an additional 38,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.