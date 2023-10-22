Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $153.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The company has a market cap of $397.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 36.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

