Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SMMNY opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $31.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

