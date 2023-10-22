Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Position Increased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1,567.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,601 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPG stock opened at $106.15 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.28 and a 12 month high of $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.31. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

