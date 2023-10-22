Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,804,000 after acquiring an additional 276,958 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $442,408,000 after acquiring an additional 195,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,536,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,436,000 after acquiring an additional 60,213 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS stock opened at $92.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.08 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.73.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

