Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $324.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. CL King started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $252.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.67. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $201.80 and a 1 year high of $297.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.02.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

