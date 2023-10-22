Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.3% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 113,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,729,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $8,178,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 28.8% in the second quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $136.74 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.