Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $30.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00.

SPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.74. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $38.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 531.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 33,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

