Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Receives $41.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

NYSE SRC opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 39.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.6696 per share. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 130.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 938.4% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 41.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

