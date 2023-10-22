Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:SPLP opened at $43.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $929.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Steel Partners has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $48.00.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $500.93 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $105,111.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 124,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,484.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,582 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $105,111.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 124,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,484.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,412 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $101,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 129,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,984 shares of company stock valued at $390,599. Insiders own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,308,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

