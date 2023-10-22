Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Upgraded at CL King

CL King upgraded shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $89.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stepan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Stepan Price Performance

NYSE SCL opened at $75.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stepan has a 12-month low of $63.60 and a 12-month high of $114.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). Stepan had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stepan will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 64.32%.

Insider Activity at Stepan

In related news, Director Randall S. Dearth sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $51,442.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,210 shares in the company, valued at $890,209.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stepan by 23.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Stepan by 226.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Stepan by 86.7% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Stepan by 306.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

