Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Price Target to $1.00

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Inseego from $1.15 to $1.30 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Inseego Stock Performance

NASDAQ INSG opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inseego will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inseego

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Inseego by 9.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Inseego by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inseego by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,171,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,994,000 after acquiring an additional 45,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inseego by 15.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,003,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after acquiring an additional 658,044 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inseego by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 13,636 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

