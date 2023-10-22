Stifel Nicolaus Cuts MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $33.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Shares of MXL opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $43.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.85.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $183.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.03 million. Analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 3,223.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,212,000 after buying an additional 2,096,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MaxLinear by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,399,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,811,000 after purchasing an additional 858,544 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $24,371,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MaxLinear by 55.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 489,167 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in MaxLinear by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,674,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,390,000 after purchasing an additional 421,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

