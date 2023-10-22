Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades DHT (NYSE:DHT) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

DHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DHT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of -0.16. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.95 million. DHT had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DHT will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.36%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 51.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

