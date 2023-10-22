Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Price Target to $83.00

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MCRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monarch Casino & Resort has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

MCRI opened at $59.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.66. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $56.25 and a 1 year high of $85.67.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Monarch Casino & Resort’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Insider Activity at Monarch Casino & Resort

In related news, President Bob Farahi sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $61,621.45. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 997,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,933,052.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,443. 24.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 131.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 68,324 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 16.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 32.6% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.5% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 264,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,633,000 after acquiring an additional 22,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 267.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

