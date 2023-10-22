Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA) Price Target to $2.50

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.40 price target on shares of Movella in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Movella Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MVLA opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. Movella has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $10.76.

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Movella will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Movella

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Movella during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Movella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Movella in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Movella in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Movella in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 37.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movella Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Movella Holdings Inc operates as a full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement in the United States. Its real-time character movement in digital environments transforms movement into digital data that provides actionable insights. The company offers Xsens 3D Body Motion Systems comprises wearable sensor systems and motion capture solutions, including MVN Animate or MVN Analyze software, a full-body wearable sensor system, which captures the motion of the human body.

Featured Articles

