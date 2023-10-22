Stifel Nicolaus Trims Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Target Price to $69.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.41.

FTNT stock opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.23.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,688 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,646 in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 340,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,662,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 62,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

