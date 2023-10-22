Stifel Nicolaus Trims Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Target Price to $22.00

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GNK. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

GNK stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. The stock has a market cap of $603.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.69 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 419.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Further Reading

