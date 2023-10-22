Stifel Nicolaus Trims Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Target Price to C$30.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PLC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$36.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$29.00 to C$23.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.92.

Shares of PLC stock opened at C$17.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$591.50 million, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.35. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$17.21 and a one year high of C$29.15.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$114.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$115.05 million. Park Lawn had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 3.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.516696 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is 61.33%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

