Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Fidelity National Information Services Call Options (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 10,080 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 260% compared to the typical volume of 2,797 call options.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 87,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 19,306 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $2,015,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 347,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $85.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.74.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

