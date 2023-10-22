StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Stock Performance
Shares of Rubicon Technology stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. Rubicon Technology has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.34.
Rubicon Technology Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Rubicon Technology Company Profile
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
Further Reading
