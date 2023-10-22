StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Rubicon Technology stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. Rubicon Technology has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.34.

Rubicon Technology Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RBCN Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

