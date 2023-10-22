StockNews.com Downgrades Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.20.

APLE opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.14%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $75,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 573,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,636,752.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 328.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 189.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

