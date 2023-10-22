StockNews.com Downgrades STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

STAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on STAAR Surgical from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $41.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.32. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $81.81.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.04 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at $263,916.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 20,144 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.87 per share, for a total transaction of $843,429.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,803,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,591,072.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at $263,916.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 352,644 shares of company stock worth $13,936,203 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $13,518,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 28.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth about $1,043,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

