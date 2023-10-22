Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sunoco from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered Sunoco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Sunoco Price Performance

SUN opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $51.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.35.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunoco will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.842 per share. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sunoco by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 1.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 0.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sunoco by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Featured Articles

