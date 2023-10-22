SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $597.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

