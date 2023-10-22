TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives $59.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.44.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Securities cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 197.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 152.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TRP stock opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.34. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $49.51.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 381.94%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

