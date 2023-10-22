TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.94.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TRP

Insider Buying and Selling

TC Energy Price Performance

In other news, Director Una Marie Power purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$49.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,967.52. In other news, Director Una Marie Power purchased 4,800 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$49.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,967.52. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.82, for a total value of C$30,604.80. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$46.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$48.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$51.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.84. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$43.70 and a 1-year high of C$66.19.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.65 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 6.71%. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.1579861 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 413.33%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.