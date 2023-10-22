Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) and United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Head to Head Comparison

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) and Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United States Cellular and Telenor ASA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Cellular $4.07 billion 0.87 $30.00 million ($0.28) -148.89 Telenor ASA N/A N/A N/A $4.39 2.39

United States Cellular has higher revenue and earnings than Telenor ASA. United States Cellular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telenor ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

16.8% of United States Cellular shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Telenor ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of United States Cellular shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for United States Cellular and Telenor ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Cellular 0 3 1 0 2.25 Telenor ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

United States Cellular currently has a consensus price target of $45.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.54%. Given United States Cellular’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United States Cellular is more favorable than Telenor ASA.

Profitability

This table compares United States Cellular and Telenor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Cellular -0.54% -0.48% -0.20% Telenor ASA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Telenor ASA beats United States Cellular on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products. In addition, it sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option for customers to purchase devices and accessories under installment contracts. Further, the company offers wireless roaming, wireless eligible telecommunications carrier, and wireless tower rental services. It serves consumer, business, and government customers. The company provides its products and services through retail sales, direct sales, telesales, ecommerce, indirect sales, and independent agents, as well as third-party national retailers. United States Cellular Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. United States Cellular Corporation is a subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission. The company also provides machine-to-machine communication, as well as internet based services. Telenor ASA was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

