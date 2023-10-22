Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 726 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 22,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 103,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 115,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 227,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,440,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.22.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $111.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $444.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

