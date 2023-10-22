The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Lifted by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,188,000 after purchasing an additional 623,952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,219,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,146,000 after purchasing an additional 171,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,908,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,727,000 after acquiring an additional 45,494 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $111.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.51. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.