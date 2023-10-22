The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 55,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 30.6% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 36,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,197.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock worth $16,835,914. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.84.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

PG opened at $148.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $126.48 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.08.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

