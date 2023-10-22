The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.9% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,583,000 after buying an additional 252,827,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,843,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,064,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,343,000 after acquiring an additional 510,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $148.05 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $126.48 and a one year high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.45 and a 200-day moving average of $151.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.84.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock worth $16,835,914. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

