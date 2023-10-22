The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1,559.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,905 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Markel Corp lifted its position in Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGR opened at $154.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $161.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,371 shares of company stock worth $10,714,936 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PGR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.93.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

