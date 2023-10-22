The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives $12.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Western Union during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Western Union by 615.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 88,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 75,905 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 73.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 73,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Western Union by 22.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 451,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 81,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Western Union during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.82. Western Union has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 116.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

