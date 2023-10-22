Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) and Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Head to Head Survey

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) and Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tenaris and Tidewater’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaris $11.76 billion 1.64 $2.55 billion $6.21 5.26 Tidewater $647.68 million 5.73 -$21.75 million $0.94 74.92

Tenaris has higher revenue and earnings than Tidewater. Tenaris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tidewater, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

11.6% of Tenaris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Tidewater shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Tenaris shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Tidewater shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Tenaris has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tidewater has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaris and Tidewater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaris 24.75% 25.13% 20.28% Tidewater 6.27% 7.21% 4.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tenaris and Tidewater, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaris 0 1 4 0 2.80 Tidewater 0 0 2 1 3.33

Tenaris currently has a consensus price target of $44.56, indicating a potential upside of 36.39%. Tidewater has a consensus price target of $88.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.91%. Given Tenaris’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tenaris is more favorable than Tidewater.

Summary

Tenaris beats Tidewater on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenaris

Tenaris S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines. It also manufactures sucker rods used in oil extraction activities and tubes for plumbing and construction applications; and offers oilfield/hydraulic fracturing services and energy and raw materials, and financial services. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Tenaris S.A. was founded in 2001 and is based in Luxembourg. Tenaris S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.à r.l.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying. The company operates anchor handling towing supply vessels, platform supply vessels, crew boats, utility vessels, and offshore tugs. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; mid-sized and smaller independent exploration and production companies; foreign government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other related companies; drilling contractors; and other companies, such as offshore construction, windfarm development, diving, and well stimulation companies. Tidewater Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

