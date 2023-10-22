Toast (NYSE:TOST) PT Lowered to $28.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TOST. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Toast from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.72.

Toast stock opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56. Toast has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 1.75.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Toast had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toast will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $39,957.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,821,144 shares in the company, valued at $49,398,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $1,031,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,125.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $39,957.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,821,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,398,231.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 584,235 shares of company stock worth $11,998,019. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Toast by 99,668.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,462,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,953,000 after buying an additional 36,425,706 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in Toast by 3,508.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Toast by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000,000 after buying an additional 6,655,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Toast by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after buying an additional 5,232,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Toast by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,883,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,678,000 after buying an additional 4,956,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

