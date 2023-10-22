Todd Asset Management LLC Buys 6,788 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,088 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.1% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $48,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 7,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,158,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $359,823,000 after purchasing an additional 24,752 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Argus lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.07.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $286.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $286.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.07. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.00 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

