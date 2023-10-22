TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 254.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464,865 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 44,324.8% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,038,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,370 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 182.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,466,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,260 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,344 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.58. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.76.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.61 billion. Research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTE. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

