Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Triton International from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Triton International Price Performance

Shares of TRTN stock opened at $79.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.84 and its 200-day moving average is $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. Triton International has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Triton International had a net margin of 39.79% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $386.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Triton International will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triton International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Triton International’s payout ratio is presently 27.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triton International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Triton International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Triton International by 28.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Triton International by 9.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Triton International by 119.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 47,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 25,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Featured Stories

