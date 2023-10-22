Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) and Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Financial Review

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Burning Rock Biotech and Twist Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burning Rock Biotech $81.66 million 1.28 -$140.82 million ($1.06) -0.96 Twist Bioscience $203.57 million 4.72 -$217.86 million ($3.70) -4.53

Analyst Recommendations

Burning Rock Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twist Bioscience. Twist Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Burning Rock Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Burning Rock Biotech and Twist Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burning Rock Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Twist Bioscience 0 2 5 0 2.71

Twist Bioscience has a consensus price target of $28.43, indicating a potential upside of 69.72%. Given Twist Bioscience’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Twist Bioscience is more favorable than Burning Rock Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Burning Rock Biotech and Twist Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burning Rock Biotech -130.84% -68.51% -50.48% Twist Bioscience -88.97% -29.09% -23.84%

Risk & Volatility

Burning Rock Biotech has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twist Bioscience has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Twist Bioscience beats Burning Rock Biotech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples. Its principal products include OncoCompass IO, a corresponding test for liquid biopsy samples; OncoScreen IO, a pan-cancer test for tissue samples; and OncoCompass Target, a ctDNA liquid biopsy-based test for NSCLC. In addition, the company provides ColonCore for assessing microsatellite loci related to MSI status and detecting mutations in genes associated with gastrointestinal cancers; and brPROPHET, a pre-operative ctDNA detection and post-operative MRD calling for relapsed patients. Further, it has development and commercialization agreement with Myriad Genetics, Inc. to in-license Myriad myChoice tumor testing in China; licensing agreement with Oncocyte Corporation to in-license DetermaRx, a risk stratification test for early stage lung cancer patients in China; and collaborations on clinical trials and research studies with AstraZeneca, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, CStone, BeiGene, Abbisko Therapeutics, and IMPACT Therapeutics and Merck KGaA. Additionally, the company offers OncoMaster, an automatic NGS data analysis and report interpretation machine for in-hospital model. Burning Rock Biotech Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. The company has collaboration agreements with Victorian Clinical Genetic Services; Vivlion GmbH.; Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceutical Research, Inc.; deepCDR Biologics AG; and Centogene N.V to develop advanced sequencing tools. It also has a research collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH to use proprietary antibody libraries to discover therapeutic antibodies against multiple targets. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

