UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.84.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PATH shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on UiPath from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,304,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,664,336.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,304,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,664,336.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 779,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,000. 31.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 7.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 48,280,787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $800,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,463,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 32.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $387,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,582,776 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $220,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 37.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,662,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $193,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36. UiPath has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

