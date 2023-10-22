UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $578.70.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $527.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $501.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.