Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $124.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 225,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 10.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

