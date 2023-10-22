UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) vs. Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Critical Survey

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) and Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Mercer International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Mercer International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and Mercer International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UPM-Kymmene Oyj 0 2 3 0 2.60 Mercer International 1 5 0 0 1.83

Earnings and Valuation

Mercer International has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.87%. Given Mercer International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mercer International is more favorable than UPM-Kymmene Oyj.

This table compares UPM-Kymmene Oyj and Mercer International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UPM-Kymmene Oyj N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mercer International $2.28 billion 0.26 $247.04 million ($0.64) -14.11

Mercer International has higher revenue and earnings than UPM-Kymmene Oyj.

Profitability

This table compares UPM-Kymmene Oyj and Mercer International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UPM-Kymmene Oyj N/A N/A N/A Mercer International -1.94% -5.41% -1.58%

Summary

UPM-Kymmene Oyj beats Mercer International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry. It is also involved in the generation of electricity through hydro and nuclear power plants. In addition, the company offers self-adhesive label materials for branding and promotion, information, and functional labelling in the food, beverage, personal care, pharmaceutical, and logistics segments; and label papers, release base papers, office papers, and flexible packaging for labelling, packing, commercial siliconizing, and printing, as well as graphic papers for advertising, publishing, and home and office use. Further, it provides plywood and veneer products for construction, vehicle flooring, liquefied natural gas shipbuilding, and parquet manufacturing, as well as for other industrial applications; wood and wood-based biomass, and forestry services for forest investors and owners; wood-based lignin products for industrial use and cell hydrogels for 3D cell culturing; UPM ProFi decking products and UPM formi granules; and biomedical products. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities. In addition, the company manufactures, distributes, and sells lumber and other wood residuals. Further, it produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips, pulp logs, and sawlogs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source. The company sells its pulp to tissue, specialty paper, and printing and writing paper, and other manufacturers; and lumber products to distributors, construction firms, secondary manufacturers, retail yards, and home centers. Mercer International Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

