Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 67,282 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.18% of Valvoline worth $10,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 54.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $37,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 18.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.53 and a twelve month high of $39.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Valvoline had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 110.05%. The business had revenue of $376.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Valvoline from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

In related news, Director Vada O. Manager sold 8,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $290,154.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,722.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vada O. Manager sold 8,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $290,154.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,722.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $107,026.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,694.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,839 shares of company stock worth $601,606 and sold 15,438 shares worth $522,502. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

